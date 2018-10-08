PETS & ANIMALS

Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car

EMBED </>More Videos

Minnesota man uses CPR skills to rescue injured squirrel

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota --
To what lengths would you go to save a furry creature?

Chris Felix, 19, performed CPR on a squirrel after he believed he hit the animal with the back wheel of his car.

When the stunned squirrel didn't move, animal lover Felix put his CPR skills to the test.

"I was like, well you know, you never get to see this. I was there trying to help it out, you know. Something little means a lot in the long run," Felix told WCCO-TV.

Felix put on gloves and began doing tiny chest compressions on the squirrel as two very confused officers on patrol stopped to see what was going on.

As seen in the officer's body camera video, Chris remained by the critter's side repeating the same procedure for 20 minutes until the little guy finally got up and ran away.

"Just the humanity of it. It wasn't just a police officer and a citizen there. Those were just three people enjoying the moment," said Brooklyn Park Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

The officers shared a celebratory high-five.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuecprsquirrelcaught on camerabuzzworthyu.s. & worldMinnesota
PETS & ANIMALS
Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Perfect Pet
Chicago has second-most dog poop in US, study finds
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
HS holds vigil for college-bound senior killed in Far South Side shooting
Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Robbins woman beaten to death; person of interest sought
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Michael strengthens into Category 1, tracks toward Florida
Chicago park bench dedicated to girl, 13, whose donated organs saved 4
New York limo crash ranks among deadliest US traffic accidents
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Show More
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Taylor Swift IG post brings voter registration spike
How the Laquan McDonald case changed Chicago
Freak accident ends with truck on top of car
Driver in NY limo crash that left 20 dead wasn't properly licensed, governor says
More News