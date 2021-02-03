chicago proud

PAWS Chicago pup Foofur featured in Puppy Bowl 2021 Sunday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four-month-old Foofur of PAWS Chicago has been drafted for this year's Puppy Bowl.

Foofur was rescued from a house fire in Tennessee, and suffered stomach burns. She came to PAWS Chicago through one of their transfer partners. She was also diagnosed with Parvovirus, which can be deadly for dogs.

But Foofur made it. She was being fostered in Chicago when she was tapped to be featured in the 2021 Puppy Bowl. She has since been adopted by a family in Oak Park.

Her foster mom highlighted the importance of the foster program and the need for families to adopt so that PAWS Chicago can keep bringing in more animals in need of medical care and a forever home.

The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday live on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+.
