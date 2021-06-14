CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kiana the 16-year-old northern sea otter has spent her entire life at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium with her caretaker, Christy Sterling, after being rescued as a pup off the coast of Alaska. In 2020, Kiana was diagnosed with lymphoma and the Shedd staff are now transitioning to provide her with end-of-life care.
"Kiana the Sea Otter" is episode 1 of "An Ocean On The Lake," the multi-part behind-the-scenes series from ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium.
One of five sea otters currently living at Shedd, Kiana is a geriatric animal who spends much of her time chewing on ice cubes and cleaning her fur (sea otters have the densest fur in the animal kingdom).
Kiana the sea otter diagnosed with lymphoma, given end-of-life care at Shedd Aquarium
