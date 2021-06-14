shedd aquarium

Kiana the sea otter diagnosed with lymphoma, given end-of-life care at Shedd Aquarium

By Zach Ben-Amots
An Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kiana the 16-year-old northern sea otter has spent her entire life at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium with her caretaker, Christy Sterling, after being rescued as a pup off the coast of Alaska. In 2020, Kiana was diagnosed with lymphoma and the Shedd staff are now transitioning to provide her with end-of-life care.

"Kiana the Sea Otter" is episode 1 of "An Ocean On The Lake," the multi-part behind-the-scenes series from ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium.

One of five sea otters currently living at Shedd, Kiana is a geriatric animal who spends much of her time chewing on ice cubes and cleaning her fur (sea otters have the densest fur in the animal kingdom).

