Shedd Aquarium announces closure through end of 2020, set to reopen January 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium announced Tuesday that it has decided to voluntarily close through the new year "as part of a commitment to the health and safety of the community."

The aquarium is targeted to reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Essential staff at the aquarium will continue to care for the animals and facilities as well as produce digital content for guests at home.

During the facility's closure earlier this year, the Shedd penguins went virtual after staff decided to take some of them on field trips. The Shedd shared videos showing Wellington the rockhopper penguin wandering through the closed aquarium and visiting other animals.

