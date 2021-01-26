Shedd Aquarium set to reopen to members Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The always popular Shedd Aquarium is getting ready to reopen Wednesday.
Only members of the aquarium will be allowed in from Wednesday through Friday. It will be open up for the general public starting on Saturday.
Tickets are available on the Shedd's website and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.
Megan Curran with the Shedd joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about the reopening plans.
