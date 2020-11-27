Pets & Animals

Take a look at Utah's highway overpass for wildlife

PARK CITY, Utah -- Utah officials are seeing success with an overpass bridge meant to keep wildlife from being hit on roadways in the state.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released video of its "Critter Bridge" this week.

All sorts of animals have been seen taking advantage of the car-free overpass over the past couple of years.

Surveillance video from the highway has captured bobcats, coyotes, deer, mountain lions, moose and even bears all using the structure.

The bridge was built in 2018 to also reduce the amount of traffic accidents. Officials said wildlife typically needs time to adjust, but they didn't think there would be such success so soon.

Officials are also planning to build a massive overpass for wildlife over Highway 101 in Southern California. They hope to break ground next year.

