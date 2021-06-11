CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people adopted pets during the pandemic, to have a friend at home as they quarantined.
But as we head back to the office, your pet may be dealing with separation anxiety. There are ways you can help your pet.
Doctor Tony Kremer joins ABC7 Friday morning to share his top four tips. His tips are prepare, exercise, treats and medicine.
To adopt a pet, visit helpsavepets.org.
Tips to help pets deal with separation anxiety
