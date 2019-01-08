PETS & ANIMALS

United Airlines tightens policy on emotional support animals on flights

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines is changing its policy on emotional support animals

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
United Airlines is tightening its policy on emotional support animals on its flights.

Starting Monday, support animals are no longer allowed on flights longer than eight hours.

United says it's making the change because of a rise in on-board animal-related incidents.

In addition, the Chicago-based airline will no longer allow kittens or puppies less than four months as support animals, in-cabin pets or service animals, saying animals that young typically haven't had all the necessary vaccinations.

Delta and Spirit also recently changed their policies, now requiring at least 48 hours notice to bring service animals on flights.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsunited arilinespetsanimalsservice animal
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
VIDEO: McHenry Police post "training video" of officers fighting to keep squirrel out of building
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
Bodycam video shows officer saving kitten trapped on highway
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Fernwood
Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out
Sears reaches 11th hour deal to stay in business
Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss
Baby body discovered in cooler on side of road
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
BTS teaming up with Mattel for new line of toys
Flossmoor residents now allowed to park pickups in driveway
Show More
Daughter confronts mommy blogger about online posts
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies after getting crowns
VIDEO: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
More News