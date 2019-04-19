Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cook County Sheriff's Officer rescues donkey wandering on I-90

By Meghan Kluth
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A donkey was found wandering down a busy expressway Wednesday in the northwest suburbs.

Dusty the Donkey has become an internet sensation. Dashcam footage shows Sgt. Bonnie Busching approaching the 4-foot-tall donkey on I-90.

"I am in the middle of the expressway with a donkey," she called over the radio - and no, she wasn't referring to a driver.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department posted the comical dashcam footage of Sgt. Busching saving the donkey on the loose and it went viral.

"Come here sweetie," she says in the video.

"I have three French bulldogs, so I didn't want to scare it," she laughed. "If this thing runs away, there's no way I'm going to catch this going down the expressway."

Dusty was in transport to his new owner when he slipped out of the back of a trailer on I-90 near Arlington Heights Road. Sgt. Busching brought Dusty safely to the side of the expressway while she waited for IDOT to arrive.

"I thought about putting him in my car and I was like, this isn't going to fit," she said.

Although Bonnie was unable to take him home as her own, he's quickly won over the hearts of many Chicagoans.

"My neighbor was like, 'why didn't you bring him home? I would've taken it!'" exclaimed Busching. "I was like, 'it's somebody's donkey!'"

Sgt. Busching said she knows she'll never live this down among her co-workers.

Dusty was reunited with his new owner, and has no injuries.
