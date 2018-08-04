ANIMAL RESCUE

20-foot whale shark trapped in heavy-duty fishing line freed by divers

EMBED </>More Videos

A 20-foot whale shark that became tangled in heavy-duty fishing line is now free thanks to a group of divers who unexpectedly encountered the animal off the coast of Hawaii. (Courtesy Jon Sprague & Kanehoalani Kawelo)

Danny Clemens
LANAI, Hawaii --
A 20-foot whale shark that became tangled in heavy-duty fishing line is now free thanks to a group of divers who unexpectedly encountered the animal off the coast of Hawaii.

Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources had been aware of the distressed animal since tour groups first spotted it in mid-July. The department said in a release that the line, estimated to weigh more than 150 pounds, was cutting into the emaciated animal's body and threatening its life.

The department asked the public to report any further sightings of the animal so that NOAA experts could attempt to free the whale shark.

On July 29, husband and wife Joby Rohrer and Kapua Kawelo were free diving off Lanai with their son and family friend Jon Sprague when they encountered the whale shark 30 feet below the surface. Using a knife, the group managed to cut through the rope until the shark was ultimately freed.

MORE SHARKS: Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
EMBED More News Videos

Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark last spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed.



Rohrer and Kawelo's son Kanehoalani Kawelo filmed the operation, which took over an hour. In the footage, the shark appeared tranquil and eventually swam away to freedom.

"We waited a long time to consider what our responsibility was...We know that people don't necessarily encourage this type of thing but both of us are biologists. We felt like we were sort of in tune with what the animal was doing and maybe we were meant to be there," Kawelo later told Hawaii News Now.

Whale sharks, the largest known extant fish species, generally grow to be about 30 feet long. Found throughout tropical and warm temperate seas, the filter-feeding whale shark is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

After the rescue, the Department of Land and Natural Resources reiterated that divers should not attempt to free entangled marine animals on their own and should contact the appropriate government agency for assistance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksocean conservationoceansnatureanimal rescueact of kindnessbe inspiredHawaii
ANIMAL RESCUE
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
Pit bull saved after being chained to tree without food or water
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Mother orca pushes deceased calf through waters for days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Lollapalooza 2018: Hot weather could prove dangerous for festival goers
Deep stuff: Chicago will be site of US Pizza Museum
Chicago police fatally shoot pit bull that killed woman in South Deering
Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman sexually assaulted in Loop
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'
Show More
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
Brian Urlacher to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns home
More News