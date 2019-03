A group of University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering students are creating prosthetics for a cat that recently lost his two legs.Their professor thinks Sgt. Stubbs lost his back legs after being hit by a train in Chicago two months ago.A Wisconsin rescue group called 'Community Cat" helped nurse Sgt. Stubbs back to life and found him a new home.The students met with the cat and his owner to come up with the best prototype.His new legs should be ready in nine weeks.