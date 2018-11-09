PETS & ANIMALS

Woolsey Fire animal rescue: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care

EMBED </>More Videos

Veronica Miracle has the latest on the cat progress of the burned by the Woolsey fire and rescued by firefighters. (Veronica Miracle)

OAK PARK, Calif. --
A cat is now getting the care he needs after being pulled from a burning house that was completely destroyed by the Woolsey Fire.

ABC7 reporter Veronica Miracle took over caring for the cat after firefighters rescued him from the home in Oak Park, California.

"The roof has completely come off of the house," Miracle said of the home the animal was rescued from, adding of the cat, "His whiskers are all singed off."

Miracle had trouble finding a place to take the cat because shelters were overwhelmed or at risk from the fire. Miracle and her photographer tried to keep the cat comfortable inside their van.

EMBED More News Videos

Veronica Miracle has the latest on the cat progress of the burned by the Woolsey fire and rescued by firefighters.


After making several calls, they were able to find a place that could care for the cat and rushed him there.

The cat is now being cared for in the ICU. He seems stable and his prognosis is fair. Though he suffered a full burn on one of his legs, his coat protected him from direct flame exposure.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswildfirepet rescueanimal rescuecatsOak Park
PETS & ANIMALS
Florida votes to end Greyhound racing
Air Force falcon mascot injured during prank
Delta passenger says he found dog feces in his seat
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Snow making roads slick for morning commute
Firefighter rescued after floor collapse during fire in South Side duplex
Thousand Oaks shooting: Community mourns 12 victims killed at Borderline Bar & Grill
'Faulty mechanical equipment' blamed for active shooter reports at NC high school
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Show More
South Side family works to educate, prevent pulmonary embolisms in honor of son
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
6 natural signs that we could be in for a harsh winter
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Butte County fire destroys at least 18,000 acres
More News