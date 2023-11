CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car jumped a curb and ended up in a downtown Chicago restaurant's outdoor dining area late Wednesday morning.

It happened at Petterino's restaurant at North Dearborn Street and West Randolph Street in the Loop.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just before noon. The red-colored car was seen under the restaurant's awning, and first responders were on the scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the car to jump the curb.

Further information was not immediately available.