localish

South Philly cleaners keep Philadelphia Eagles players looking sharp

EMBED <>More Videos

South Philly cleaners keep Eagles looking sharp

PHILADELPHIA -- Linn's Cleaners in South Philadelphia has been keeping the Philadelphia Eagles looking fresh on game day for almost a decade.

In order to keep the jerseys looking pristine, they need to be washed, scrubbed and then washed and scrubbed again sometimes up to 4 or 5 times.

The owners say it's an honor to be entrusted with the team's jerseys and there's a sense of pride when they see their work on television.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
South Philly cleaners keep Eagles looking sharp
Meet Trey Brown, a 15-year-old fashion entrepreneur
Hairapy Salon offers sensory-friendly cuts to kids with special needs
Teacher and his therapy dog bring comfort to all ages
TOP STORIES
Heavy lake-effect snow pummels parts of Chicago area | Live Radar
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in front of her friends
Thieves smash window of State Street Macy's
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Trailer
99 license plate reading cameras installed on Dan Ryan, ISP says
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
Boy, 11, charged in armed Chicago carjacking caught on video
Show More
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
Bears hire new coach, President Biden's hot mic mishap and more
Antioch man missing for days after car crash
Lincoln Park HS students post video on races they'd never date
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
More TOP STORIES News