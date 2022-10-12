Arrest made in deadly shooting involving football players near Pennsylvania high school

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith shows surveillance video of the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.

PHILADELPHIA -- A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting near a Pennsylvania high school, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault for the gunfire late last month.

That shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania and left four other teenagers wounded.

Charges have already been approved for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn.

He remains at large.

Dayron Burney-Thorn

Police have also released surveillance video of suspects in the Roxborough High School shooting.

"Philadelphia Police and our partners in law enforcement continue to tirelessly investigate this incident, and we ask for the public's help in identifying the remaining suspects involved," District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday.

The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 27 around 4:30 p.m. in the 4700-block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Investigators have released disturbing video showing one of the five wanted gunmen, relentlessly firing at the teen boys.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

A $45,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.