Preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Philippines, USGS says
How to make your own earthquake kit
A preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit south of Hukay at a depth of nearly 70 miles.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
