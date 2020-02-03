I-Team

Quick Tip: Scammers using phone spoofing tech to pose as police on phone

Illinois State Police say scammers are using spoofing technology to make it look like the state police are calling you. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles on what to do when these bad boys come for you.

When these scammers call they are asking for personal detailed information, like your birthday and social security number.

Now, the Illinois State Police could potentially call you, yes, but they will never ask you for this detailed information. So if you get a call like this, hang up the phone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyillinoisquick tipillinois state policei teamscam
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Elderly Englewood man without running water during COVID-19
Cook Co. COVID-19 patient addresses to be given to first responders after county board vote
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News