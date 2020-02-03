Quick Tip: Scammers using phone spoofing tech to pose as police on phone

Illinois State Police say scammers are using spoofing technology to make it look like the state police are calling you. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles on what to do when these bad boys come for you.When these scammers call they are asking for personal detailed information, like your birthday and social security number.Now, the Illinois State Police could potentially call you, yes, but they will never ask you for this detailed information. So if you get a call like this, hang up the phone.