Celebrate Pi Day 2021 by finding circles, making crafts, eating pizza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- March 14th is Pi Day: 3.14.
While when most hear "pi" they think of pie or pizza, the day is truly a celebration of mathematics. Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.
Jana Frank, a franchise owner of Mathnasium, shared some ways to celebrate Pi Day. She said find the circles around your home: round clocks, planters. She said Pi is all around us.
There are also crafts you can make, like a paper chain or bead bracelet. Colors can correspond to each number of pi, and the chains and loops are also circles.
And of course, it's a chance for math lovers to enjoy some pie or pizza. The circular foods can reinforce Pi Day concepts of radius and diameter.
