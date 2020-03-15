Frankfort pizzeria owner charged with recording up-skirt videos of employees

Michael J. Papandrea, 58, is facing a misdemeanor count of unauthorized video recording, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. (Courtesy: Illinois State Police)

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- The owner of a Frankfort pizzeria has been charged with illegally filming up-skirt videos of his female employees.

Michael J. Papandrea, 58, is facing a misdemeanor count of unauthorized video recording, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Investigators executed a search warrant Friday at his restaurant, Parmesans Wood Stone Pizza after receiving tips about illegal recording on the premises, state police said.

They seized electronics and video evidence showing multiple up-skirt videos Papandrea allegedly recorded of female employees without their permission, state police said.

Papandrea, who lives in Frankfort, was arrested and charged, state police said. He has since posted bond and been released.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed against Papandrea "pending further forensic examination of evidence seized."
