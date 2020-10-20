Small plane crashes along Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights, Illinois, 1 injured

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed in a wooded area off of Lincoln Highway just west of I-394 in south suburban Ford Heights Tuesday afternoon.So far, the pilot has non-life threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. It is not known what circumstances led to the crash.The northbound and southbound ramp to Lincoln Highway were closed at approximately 5:50 p.m. for the investigation.First responders remained on the scene as of 6 p.m. The investigation is still underway.