Rockford plane crash: Small aircraft burned on impact shortly after takeoff, FAA says; 1 dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed when a small plane crashed and caught fire at the Rockford Airport Thursday afternoon.The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air went off the runway shortly after take-off from runway 19 and burned on impact.Emergency crews remained on the scene as of 5 p.m., but the fire had been extinguished.It's not clear how many people were on board the plane. The FAA deferred questions about the number of occupants and their medical conditions to local officials.Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said he has received notification of one person dead in the plane crash.The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates, the FAA said.