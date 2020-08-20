Rockford plane crash: Small aircraft burned on impact shortly after takeoff, FAA says; 1 dead

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed when a small plane crashed and caught fire at the Rockford Airport Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air went off the runway shortly after take-off from runway 19 and burned on impact.

Emergency crews remained on the scene as of 5 p.m., but the fire had been extinguished.

It's not clear how many people were on board the plane. The FAA deferred questions about the number of occupants and their medical conditions to local officials.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said he has received notification of one person dead in the plane crash.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates, the FAA said.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Police seek suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed,1 killed, in separate CTA attacks
2 shot inside parked car in Logan Square; boy, 6, inside vehicle not injured
This creamery has boozy ice cream!
Aldi peaches tied to salmonella outbreak recalled
Lightfoot, CPD announce expansion of Neighborhood Policing Initiative
Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
Show More
Chicago area AMC theaters reopening Thursday with 15-cent tickets
Longtime sports broadcaster suspended for anti-gay slur
Black newborns 3 times more likely to die when cared for by white doctors
Chicago area woman says someone applied for small business loan in her name
Work from home in a tiny office
More TOP STORIES News