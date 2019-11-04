Plane makes emergency landing at north suburban golf club following engine trouble

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at a north suburban golf club Sunday afternoon.The single-engine Cessna 150 landed near the 13th hole on The Glen Club's golf course in Glenview.According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had two passengers when it landed at the golf club Sunday shortly after 2:30 p.m. The pilot had reported engine trouble, the FAA said.Authorities said no injuries have been reported in the emergency landing.Christie Pasch, manager of The Glen Club, said golfers were at a nearby hole at the time of the landing. She said she was told the the plane was carrying a pilot and a student.Pasch said the plane reportedly was coming from and to Chicago Executive Airport.The landing didn't pose any danger to other golfers or cause any damage to the golf course.The plane is expected to be towed away.The FAA will investigate the cause of the emergency landing.