Police: 5 in custody after robbery, crash; University of Chicago placed on brief lockdown

The University of Chicago was on brief lockdown Monday afternoon as police searched the Hyde Park campus for armed robbery suspects.

The University of Chicago was on brief lockdown Monday afternoon as police searched the Hyde Park campus for armed robbery suspects accused of robbing a GameStop store.

The robbery occurred in the 1700 block of West 119th Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood where multiple offenders entered and robbed a commercial business, according to Chicago police.

The two offenders fled in a car that had been reported stolen, police said. Officers were able to use technology to track them. The allegedly stolen car crashed into a white Ford Escape on the University of Chicago campus and five persons of interest were taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Charges are pending, police said.
