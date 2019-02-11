The University of Chicago was on brief lockdown Monday afternoon as police searched the Hyde Park campus for armed robbery suspects accused of robbing a GameStop store.The robbery occurred in the 1700 block of West 119th Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood where multiple offenders entered and robbed a commercial business, according to Chicago police.The two offenders fled in a car that had been reported stolen, police said. Officers were able to use technology to track them. The allegedly stolen car crashed into a white Ford Escape on the University of Chicago campus and five persons of interest were taken into custody for questioning, police said.Charges are pending, police said.