6 injured, including 2 children, after van crashes into fire Chicago truck on South Side, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people, including two children, were injured after a mininvan and fire truck crashed Monday morning on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Six people, including two young children, were injured Monday morning after a van hit a Chicago fire truck on the city's South Side, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 31st Street and California Avenue just before 8:45 a.m. Police said the 33-year-old man driving the van failed to yield to the fire truck and struck the vehicle.

Four people in the van were transported to Stroger Hospital: a 5-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman. Police did not release information about their injuries.

The other two people in the van, the 33-year-old male driver and a 27-year-old female passenger, were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The conditions of all six people who were in the van stabilized at the hospital. No firefighters were injured in the crash.

The driver of the van was issued traffic citations for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without insurance, not wearing a seatbelt and not having a child-restraint system for either of the children in the vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashchicago fire departmentChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search resumes for 2 missing after crash into Calumet River
Cook County early voters turning out in record numbers, election officials say
2 Chicago area Lowe's closing; among 51 stores to shutter
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Report: Amazon plans to split its 2nd HQ between 2 cities
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin in February
Boy kills grandma after being asked to clean his room, grandpa says
Skin cancer deaths rising for men, not women
Show More
Ohio priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Driver was huffing before crashing into Girl Scout troop in Wis., killing 4, prosecutors say
VIDEO: HS teacher arrested, seen punching student during class
Sheriff: Girls, 14 and 15, fatally shot by stepdad in double murder-suicide
Newlyweds, pilot killed in helicopter crash 90 min after wedding
More News