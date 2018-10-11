Police board clears officer who shot teen in back of head during foot chase in 2012

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Police Board has ignored the recommendation of oversight officials and cleared an officer of wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy six years ago.

CHICAGO --
The Chicago Police Board has ignored the recommendation of oversight officials and cleared an officer of wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy six years ago.

In a rare finding last year, the Independent Police Review Authority found Officer Brandon Ternand at fault for shooting Dakota Bright in the back of the head during a 2012 foot chase.

Authorities say Bright was unarmed when he was shot, but officers recovered a .22-caliber revolver in a front yard near where the chase began.

Ternand told authorities he opened fire when he saw Bright turn his head in the officer's direction and reach for his left side as if he were going to pull a gun.

In its 5-3 vote late Thursday, the board found the officer justified in shooting Bright from about 50 feet away.

Ternand has been suspended without pay since November, but the decision means he won't be fired or face any discipline for the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingchicago police departmentChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rogers Park killer still on the loose, 2nd victim remembered, businesses suffer
Pritzker, Rauner square off in final debate before Illinois general election
Selena Gomez has full support of her friends and family as she seeks treatment
Tropical Storm Michael: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
Kanye West at White House, in 'MAGA' hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show
$20,000 reward offered in murder of former Simeon HS basketball star in LA
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds and shower south Friday
Driver cited in crash outside Chicago Theater
Show More
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance to support girls' education
Neuqua Valley High School gears up for 2nd year of Cheer with a Peer
'First Man' pays tribute to Neil Armstong, 1st moon landing
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
More News