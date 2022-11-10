Families seek answers after police claim disturbance led to high-speed chase, deadly crash

Elexis Dampier is one of two people killed. A third person is also critically injured following the incident.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Grieving family members are demanding answers after a deadly crash in a south suburb.

Investigators said a disturbance that started at a gas station in suburban Harvey led to a high speed police chase and a crash.

The grandfather of one of the victims said the family is shaken up as they prepare to identify one of the 19 year old's killed in that accident nearly 48 hours ago.

Another young man was also killed, and another girl was last listed in critical condition.

All of the families are devastated, with mounting questions for police.

"It's hard, said the grandfather, Eddie McIntyre. "I lost my grandbaby."

McIntyre and his family are filled with heartbreak and confusion as they mourn the loss of 19-year-old Elexis Dampier.

Elexis Dampier was one of two people killed, a third person was also injured, after police claim a disturbance at a gas station led to a high speed police chase and crash.

"Everybody just can't believe... can't understand it," he said. "We are really, really going through it."

Police said Dampier was one of three people ejected from a car, which was chased by police around 10:30 Tuesday night near Dixie Highway.

Police saidit all started with a disturbance call from this shell gas station at 159th Street in Harvey.

As officers arrived there, they claim three people got into the car and sped off toward 170th Street.

That's where police allege that the driver tried avoiding another vehicle in the intersection before crashing into this sign and splitting the sedan in half.

Dampier's family is upset with Harvey police for chasing that vehicle out of its jurisdiction into hazel crest.

"Harvey police, they gotta be held accountable. I'm serious about that," McIntyre said.

McIntyre believes police fired shots at the sedan during that pursuit, referencing a bullet hole from the vehicle his granddaughter was in.

However, at this point, police have not confirmed that or any other details about the incident with ABC7.

In the meantime, loved ones are remembering Dampier, who they said worked at a nearby Amazon plant and often enjoyed spending time with her family.

"A sweetheart," McIntyre said when describing his granddaughter. "Would help you do anything and that was the kind of person she was."

The family is still trying to find out what escalated the entire situation.

Both Harvey and Hazel Crest police still have not responded to ABC7's requests for comment.