2 hour police chase ends at Woodfield Mall; 4 arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nearly two hour police chase that started on Chicago's South Side came to an end in the Northwest suburbs.

It started just before 11 p.m. Saturday with a shooting near 32nd and Morgan in the Bridgeport neighborhood according to police.

A 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were walking out of a residence when someone in a silver vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. The men were not struck and the suspects drove off.

From there police and state troopers chased the suspects until they crashed their vehicle on Illinois Route 53 south of I-90 near the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

No one was hurt and four people were arrested.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoschaumburgpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News