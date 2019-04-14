2 hour police chase ends at Woodfield Mall; 4 arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nearly two hour police chase that started on Chicago's South Side came to an end in the Northwest suburbs.It started just before 11 p.m. Saturday with a shooting near 32nd and Morgan in the Bridgeport neighborhood according to police.A 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were walking out of a residence when someone in a silver vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. The men were not struck and the suspects drove off.From there police and state troopers chased the suspects until they crashed their vehicle on Illinois Route 53 south of I-90 near the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.No one was hurt and four people were arrested.