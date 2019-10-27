Police chief robbed while having dinner in Chicago

Police cars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chief of Police for the Herndon Police Department in Virginia was robbed while having dinner in downtown Chicago on Friday.

Police Chief Maggie DeBoard was dining at PF Chang's in the 500 block of North Wabash Friday night when the robbery occurred. Her purse was taken.

DeBoard is in town for the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which began on Saturday. President Donald Trump is set to give a speech at the law enforcement conference on Monday.
