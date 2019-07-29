Police: Family of 3-year-old shot in face says they found child with gun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 3-year-old boy who was shot in the face says they heard a gunshot while in another room and found their child with a weapon, according to police.Chicago police are continuing to investigate the shooting in a far South Side home at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The incident occurred at the 9600 block of S. Escanaba Ave in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.The child was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Chicago police said they've contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to assist in the case. No other details are known at this time.