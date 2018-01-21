Florida man charged with DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell, police say

Douglas Francisco (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING HILL, Fla. --
Dude, where's my taco?

It might have been what a Tampa, Fla., man was wondering - after he was found asleep at a drive-thru window Wednesday afternoon.

One problem - he was at a bank drive-thru - not Taco Bell.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the manager of a Bank of America branch called authorities after he found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a blue sedan in the bank's drive-thru lane.

The manager told deputies that after beating on the car window for "some time," he was able to wake up the driver.

Once he awoke, the befuddled motorist asked the bank manager for a burrito.

He drove away from the drive-thru once he was told he was not at Taco Bell.

But he didn't go far. When deputies arrived at the bank, they found the blue car idling in the parking lot, the groggy driver still inside.

The driver, 28-year Douglas Francisco, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and charged with DUI.

According to the arrest report, Francisco made several unusual statements. Deputies noted that he had delayed reactions to their questions as well as slowed movements consistent with someone under the influence of prescription narcotics. Deputies stated he had Oxycodone and Xanax on him, for which he had prescriptions.

He was jailed on $1,000 bond. And never did get his burrito.

Information from ABC affiliate WFTS was used in this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bizarreDUIviralwhat's trendingu.s. & worldtaco bellbank of americaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News