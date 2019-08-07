Police investigate possible smash-and-grab at Zumiez store in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a possible smash-and-grab burglary at a Zumiez store in the Loop Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were flagged down at about 1:22 a.m. by a person who saw the front door glass of a retail store in the first block of South State Street was shattered. When police investigated further, they could see the jewelry case was also smashed.

The retail shop specializes in brand name clothing and gear for skate and snow boarders. It is unclear if anything was taken.

Police spent the night investigating, possibly looking for some surveillance video.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
