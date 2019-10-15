CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find out who set fire to some garbage dumpsters and a garage on the North Side Tuesday morning.
The fires all occurred between 2 and 3:40 a.m. in dumpsters in the 700-block of West Wrightwood Avenue, 600-block of West Diversey Parkway, 500-block of West Wellington Avenue and 2700-block of North Lehmann Court and a garage in the 700-block of West Schubert Avenue.
Police said the fires have been determined to be arson. No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.
Arson fires in Lincoln Park dumpsters, garage under investigation, police say
