Arson fires in Lincoln Park dumpsters, garage under investigation, police say

Police are investigating a series of arson fires in several dumpsters and a garage in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find out who set fire to some garbage dumpsters and a garage on the North Side Tuesday morning.

The fires all occurred between 2 and 3:40 a.m. in dumpsters in the 700-block of West Wrightwood Avenue, 600-block of West Diversey Parkway, 500-block of West Wellington Avenue and 2700-block of North Lehmann Court and a garage in the 700-block of West Schubert Avenue.

Police said the fires have been determined to be arson. No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkfirearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS to resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Chicago electric scooter pilot program ends Tuesday
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
1 shot by off-duty Waukegan police officer
3 injured in Loop wrong-way crash
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warmer, brief showers Tuesday
Suburban Chicago 'hacktivist' vows to stonewall grand jury after contempt order
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 5: Celebrities hit the dance floor on Disney Night
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
Man charged in murder of 5 at NW Side apartment building denied bail, victims ID'd
More TOP STORIES News