Police: Officer death being investigated as possible suicide

CASE UPDATE: Prelim investigation reveals possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have classified this as a death investigation as we investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting & await confirmation & additional info from the medical examiner. https://t.co/gS5M6qrdFU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 3, 2019

Chicago police say the death of an off-duty officer is now being investigated as a possible suicide. The female officer was found fatally shot Saturday night in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood.Authorities believe the officer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and waiting to get more details from the medical examiner's office.According to police, the female officer was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Bell.Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Gugliemi said via Twitter, "Preliminary investigation reveals a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives have classified this as a death investigation as we investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting and await confirmation and additional information from the medical examiner."CPD confirmed they are ruling this a death investigation but very few details have been released.Because this is an active investigation, there have been conflicting reports from Chicago police. At first, police listed the shooting as a domestic incident, and said a person was in custody in connection to the shooting. But police later said the incident wasn't domestic.A procession followed the fallen officer as she was taken to the medical examiner's office this morning.Police say they are in the process of adding more counselors to their employee assistance program.