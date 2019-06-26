Police release photo of suspect in Englewood sex assault

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for a sexual assault in the city's Englewood neighborhood.Police said the man approached a 52-year-old woman in the 5800-block of South Carpenter Street at about 7 a.m. Saturday and offered her some of his cigar. The suspect then grabbed her arms, pulled her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.Police describe the suspect as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5 ft. 6 in. to 5 ft. 7 in. tall with a slender build, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion. He was wearing a light gray hoodie pulled over his head with black lettering on the front, light blue jeans and gym shoes, police said.The surveillance photos is from inside a store near the scene of the attack.If you have any information about this assault or suspect, call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.