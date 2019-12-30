Police seeking to identify man seen with stabbing victim in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man possibly connected to a deadly stabbing last month in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the man was seen on video with the victim, 58-year-old Antonio Lopez, in the area where Lopez was found stabbed to death near 63rd and Laflin streets on November 7.

Police have not called the man a suspect and caution anyone who sees him to not approach him but instead call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.
