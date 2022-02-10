South Carolina police shooting: Officer who fatally shot man fired from 2 prior law enforcement jobs

HEMINGWAY, S.C. -- A police officer in South Carolina was fired from two different law enforcement positions prior to a deadly shooting Sunday, for issues including "negligence" and "poor performance," state records obtained by ABC News reveal.Cassandra Dollard, whose career in South Carolina law enforcement spans nearly 30 years, was fired in 2002 from the Johnsonville Police Department, after eight years on the job, for "poor performance." The current chief of police, whose stint with Johnsonville began shortly after Dollard's ended, declined to comment when asked by ABC for more information about Dollard's termination.After a four-year stint with another police department, Dollard left for a job with State Transport Police, a branch of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. She was fired in 2014, after eight years, for several offenses, including "negligence in the performance of duty," "willful violation of rules" and "improper conduct."A representative from State Transport Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about the termination.Dollard was arrested after a shooting Sunday morning, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.SLED officials said the Hemingway police officer was arrested in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter,Dollard was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on Wednesday, SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said.Earlier in the day, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, who serves Georgetown and Horry counties, confirmed the officer was in custody shortly after a news conference held by the family of Robert Langley, the man killed in the shooting.Alphin said the shooting happened after a chase that began in Hemingway ended in a crash in Georgetown County.An arrest warrant said Langley drove his vehicle into the ditch during the case.It said, "Langley, un-armed, attempted to exit the vehicle through the front passenger door."The warrant went on to say Dollard claimed she was in fear for her safety and due to that fear, discharged her department-issued firearm once, striking Langley in the chest.ABC News is also awaiting comment from the Hemingway Police Department, Dollard's latest employer, who hired her in September.