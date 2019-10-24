Police warn CTA riders after 3 robberies at Red Line stations

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert for CTA riders after three recent robberies at Red Line stations on the South Side.

Two of the victims were robbed at the 69th Street station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, and a third robbery occurred at the 63rd Street stop in Englewood.

Police said between one and three offenders confronted victims on the platform or as they exited the station.

A handgun was used in two of the robberies.

No one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
englewoodgreater grand crossingrobberytrainscta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS cancels classes Friday, CTU holds civil disobedience training as negotiations continue
Emergency injunction filed on behalf of CPS student athletes
University Park couple ID'd as victims in parking garage plunge
24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner on West Side
3 more charged in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
39 people found dead in truck ID'd as Chinese nationals: Police
Show More
Cubs hire David Ross as next manager
Woman accused of sex trafficking girls she was supposed to be protecting
Special needs school bus aide charged with striking child, knocking out 2 teeth
112-year-old lifelong White Sox fan attends his very first game
Pedestrian hit by Chicago police vehicle
More TOP STORIES News