Illinois Election Results 2021: Races across Chicago suburbs make history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election results are in from across Chicago's suburbs and some of the races made history.The polls closed a little later Tuesday night than usual, which meant results came in late and overnight.It was a historic night for women. In south suburban Flossmoor, Michelle Nelson won with 58% of the vote, becoming the first female mayor in the town's nearly 100-year- history.In Dolton, Tiffany Henyard- a senior village trustee, becomes the first woman mayor there winning 82 percent of the vote.In Mettawa, Jess Ray won the mayoral seat. Ray was the only candidate on the ballot. Incumbent Casey Urlacher ran as a write-in candidate after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his alleged involvement in an off-shore gambling ring.In Oak Park, voters decided not to defund the police department, with 68% voting no and 31% voting yes.More than 30 Cook County precincts had permission to stay open for an additional hour for voting.