Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed Bridgeport bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Patrick D. Thompson has been indicted on seven financial counts by a federal grand jury that he attributes to "inadvertent" errors, an "incorrect" memory and he says he's innocent.Thompson, perhaps most famous for his middle name "Daley", represents the city's 11th Ward, which was home to his uncle, Mayor Richard M. Daley and his grandfather, Mayor Richard J. Daley.This grand jury indictment alleges that 51-year-old Thompson filed false U.S. tax returns and that he lied to officials with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation about nearly $200,000 in loans and payments from a Chicago bank.The insolvent Washington Federal Bank for Savings was shut down in 2017 with $66 million in nonperforming loans.Thompson is accused of stiffing the Bridgeport bank of all but one loan payment and failing to pay interest on the money he received.The alderman issued a statement that says: