Politics

Army warns of fake military draft texts circulating this week

The United States Army is warning the public of fake texts alerting individuals that they were selected for a military draft.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command said these texts have been circulating throughout the week amid fears of war with Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed the country's top general Qasem Soleimani.



"You'll be fined and sent to jail for minimum of 6 years if no reply," a screenshot of a fraudulent text message reads.

The Army also said if the United States were to authorize a draft, administration would be handled by the Selective Service System, not the Army's recruiting branch.

Congress and the president would first need to pass official legislation to enact a draft.

The Selective Service System then selects draftees using a lottery system, and even those chosen through the lottery are not automatically enlisted.

The U.S. has not enacted a draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmilitaryu.s. & worldscamarmyiran
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
More than 2K Chicago parking meter tickets issued in error since 2017
2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
1 injured in violent Brighton Park crash
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
Show More
VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief in Lincoln Square
VIDEO: Thief steals from woman pumping gas in Blue Island
New marina coming to Navy Pier in 2021
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in Chicago Wednesday
Attorney's arrest warrant mentions 'human grave,' Dulos due in court
More TOP STORIES News