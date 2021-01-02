better government association

Better Government Association wants to know Illinoisans' hopes for state in new year

Current submission include opinions about House Speaker Michael Madigan, term limits and more
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association wants people to share their hopes for change in government in the new year.

After experiencing 2020, the team at BGA was reminded of how important their mission really is, and they want to know more about what their readers want to know.

John Chase with the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about it.

RELATED: New laws 2021: Illinois laws that take effect January 1

He said they've already gotten a lot of submissions about transparency, term limits and House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Visit bettergov.org to submit your wishes for a better government in 2021.

Chase also discussed the handful of new laws Illinois passed in 2020, including the insulin price cap and two-year license plate renewals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopmike madiganstate politicsbetter government association
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
BGA looks back on 2020
BGA sheds light on CPS $1.6M no-bid deal to buy remote-learning devices
Chicago not enforcing recycling laws for big buildings: BGA
Navy Pier docs could become public record thanks to BGA legal win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-area winter storm leaves behind snow, ice, slush; more expected
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
Strength training, yoga poses for weekly workout plan
17 shot, 3 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
New Year's babies born in Chicago area
Farmville, once-popular Facebook game, shuts down with Adobe Flash
Stakes high for upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs
Show More
Hangover help: Advice to feel better faster
Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out: 'As incomprehensible as it is inexcusable'
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
4th suspect in fatal attempted carjacking of Chicago firefighter arrested in PA
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, snow at night Saturday
More TOP STORIES News