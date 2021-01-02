Better Government Association wants to know Illinoisans' hopes for state in new year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association wants people to share their hopes for change in government in the new year.After experiencing 2020, the team at BGA was reminded of how important their mission really is, and they want to know more about what their readers want to know.John Chase with the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about it.He said they've already gotten a lot of submissions about transparency, term limits and House Speaker Michael Madigan.Visitto submit your wishes for a better government in 2021.Chase also discussed the handful of new laws Illinois passed in 2020, including the insulin price cap and two-year license plate renewals.