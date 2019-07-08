2020 presidential election

San Francisco billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer reconsiders 2020 presidential run

SAN FRANCISCO -- Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer may be reconsidering a bid for the White House.

In January, Steyer told ABC7 News that he decided against running in the 2020 presidential election, but according to Politico, the San Francisco philanthropist and liberal activist held a private conference call with several organizations and his Sacramento office last week to share the news.

Steyer has been an ardent opponent of President Trump's policies and has pumped millions into a campaign to impeach him.
