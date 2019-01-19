U.S. & WORLD

Students in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder, demonstrators in Washington: VIDEO

EMBED </>More Videos

Jarring videos show a crowd of teenage boys sporting "Make America Great Again" hats as they seemingly intimidate and mock a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON --
Jarring videos show a crowd of teenage boys sporting "Make America Great Again" hats as they seemingly intimidate and mock a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

In several videos, one teen stands directly in front of and stares at Nathan Phillips, an elder in Omaha, as he sang an intertribal song, Native American media reported.


At one point, the group of boys chanted, "Build that wall! Build that wall!" Video posted to Instagram captured Phillips' response to that phrase after the confrontation.

"This is indigenous lands. We're not supposed to have walls. We never did," he said.



Hunter Hooligan, a passerby who posted a video of the incident to Instagram, said the boys crowded around the demonstrators for about 10 to 15 minutes.

"I was so confused about why these boys would go out of their way to harass such a small, vulnerable group," Hooligan wrote. "Parents and chaperones stood on the sidelines, choosing not to intervene or reign back the group."

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the teenagers were students from Covington Catholic, an all-boys school in Park Hills, Kentucky. The school's website indicates that the boys were in Washington for the 2019 March for Life, an anti-abortion demonstration.

Laura Keener, the communications director with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington, told the Cincinnati Enquirer that the school was aware of the incident.

"We are just now learning about this incident and regret it took place. We are looking into it," she said.

State Rep. Ruth Buffalo, a North Dakota state lawmaker and member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, said she was saddened to see students showing disrespect to an elder who is also a U.S. military veteran at what was supposed to be a celebration of all cultures.

"The behavior shown in that video is just a snapshot of what indigenous people have faced and are continuing to face," Buffalo said.

She said she hoped it would lead to some kind of meeting with the students to provide education on issues facing Native Americans.

U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico sharply criticized what she called a display of "blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance."

"This Veteran put his life on the line for our country," she tweeted Saturday. "Heartbreaking."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldnative americanbullyingWashington D.C.
U.S. & WORLD
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: RADAR LIVE - Winter Storm Warning in effect as snow accumulates
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
Plane skids of runway at O'Hare
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
21 horses and a dog found dead on North Carolina property
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Show More
Vehicle shot up near Oakland; woman injured by shattered glass
Inmate accidentally released from Kankakee prison
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
More News