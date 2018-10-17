POLITICS

Campaign workers sue J.B. Pritzker alleging racial discrimination

File.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In the race for governor, J.B. Pritzker's campaign is being sued by 10 staff members for racial discrimination and harassment.

They claim they were hired to fill a race quota and to do specific race-related duties. They also say white staff members were treated better.

The Pritzker campaign released a copy of what they said was a demand letter sent by the attorney representing the campaign workers. The letter demanded compensation of $7.5 million and personalized letters of recommendation.



In a statement, Pritzker said, "To be clear, this is just not true. I am incredibly proud of our campaign, how diverse it is, and how inclusive our administration will be."

Lieutenant Governor candidate Juliana Stratton also released a statement denying those claims, saying 45-percent of their staff are comprised of people of color.

"I am very proud of the campaign that JB and I have put together," Stratton said. "The majority of our senior team are African American and almost 45% of our entire staff are people of color. When people feel like they have been harassed or discriminated against, they have the right to come forward and have their voices heard. In this case, we had a letter delivered to us asking for $7.5 million dollars in 24 hours or they threatened legal action and to go to press. That's not a good faith effort.

The incidents listed in this complaint are baseless and make offensive claims in regard to several members of our staff. We stand by our staff and that's why we are not afraid to litigate this to the fullest extent of the law. I couldn't be prouder to be on the ticket with JB and of the statewide, grassroots campaign we've built."

Illinois Republican Party Executive Director Travis Sterling said in a statement, "The lawsuit filed against JB Pritzker's campaign is simply the latest in a long line of incidents that prove that when it comes to the African-American community, Pritzker's actions don't back up his words. Here, we have his own staffers -- seasoned political operatives -- alleging racial discrimination and harassment. We have heard from Pritzker's own mouth referring to Black elected officials as "offensive" on an FBI wiretap with Rod Blagojevich. It's finally time for JB Pritzker to answer for his actions."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjb pritzkerelection 2018Bruce RaunerlawsuitdiscriminationIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers final budget address
Melania Trump's plane lands in Philadelphia after reports of smoke
Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia for Chicago mayor
Illinois governor's race among most expensive in country thanks to wealthy candidates
More Politics
Top Stories
Video released of off-duty CPD sergeant shooting unarmed teen with developmental disabilities
26 hurt after CTA bus crashes into pole in Greater Grand Crossing
Mega Millions winning numbers for jackpot drawn; Jackpot grows to $868M after no winner
Boy dies of electrocution after climbing over fence to get football
Will County sheriff's deputies shot while serving drug warrant in Joliet
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Crimea bombing: 18 dead after explosion at college, Russia says
Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers final budget address
Show More
Melania Trump's plane lands in Philadelphia after reports of smoke
Amber Alert: Vigil held for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrive at PAWS Chicago
Mom helped make child porn using 3-year-old girl, AG says
More News