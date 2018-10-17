Campaign workers sue J.B. Pritzker alleging racial discrimination

The ⁦@JBPritzker⁩ campaign releases a copy of the demand letter sent by the attorney representing the campaign workers who alleged the Pritzker campaign was a “cesspool of racial discrimination and harassment.” pic.twitter.com/k7pfQ0cZYW — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) October 17, 2018

In the race for governor, J.B. Pritzker's campaign is being sued by 10 staff members for racial discrimination and harassment.They claim they were hired to fill a race quota and to do specific race-related duties. They also say white staff members were treated better.The Pritzker campaign released a copy of what they said was a demand letter sent by the attorney representing the campaign workers. The letter demanded compensation of $7.5 million and personalized letters of recommendation.In a statement, Pritzker said, "To be clear, this is just not true. I am incredibly proud of our campaign, how diverse it is, and how inclusive our administration will be."Lieutenant Governor candidate Juliana Stratton also released a statement denying those claims, saying 45-percent of their staff are comprised of people of color."I am very proud of the campaign that JB and I have put together," Stratton said. "The majority of our senior team are African American and almost 45% of our entire staff are people of color. When people feel like they have been harassed or discriminated against, they have the right to come forward and have their voices heard. In this case, we had a letter delivered to us asking for $7.5 million dollars in 24 hours or they threatened legal action and to go to press. That's not a good faith effort.The incidents listed in this complaint are baseless and make offensive claims in regard to several members of our staff. We stand by our staff and that's why we are not afraid to litigate this to the fullest extent of the law. I couldn't be prouder to be on the ticket with JB and of the statewide, grassroots campaign we've built."Illinois Republican Party Executive Director Travis Sterling said in a statement, "The lawsuit filed against JB Pritzker's campaign is simply the latest in a long line of incidents that prove that when it comes to the African-American community, Pritzker's actions don't back up his words. Here, we have his own staffers -- seasoned political operatives -- alleging racial discrimination and harassment. We have heard from Pritzker's own mouth referring to Black elected officials as "offensive" on an FBI wiretap with Rod Blagojevich. It's finally time for JB Pritzker to answer for his actions."