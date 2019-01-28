POLITICS

Candidates to replace Danny Solis as 25th Ward Alderman attend forum

The five candidates running to replace 25th Ward Alderman Danny Solis were all at a forum Monday night.

Solis had already decided to retire a week before the FBI started investigating him for allegations of misusing campaign funds.

He agreed to wear a wire around fellow Alderman Ed Burke during an investigation into Burke's finances as a result of that investigation.

At Monday night's forum the candidates addressed the investigation.

"He needs to immediately step down, that's first of all, but as a community we need to understand what was on those tapes," said candidate Alex Acavedo.

"You can't serve the people of the 25th ward and work for the FBI at the same time," said candidate Hilario Dominguez.

"I'm glad all these things are coming to light so we have real reform in City Council" said Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

The candidates also covered several topics including homelessness and crime.
