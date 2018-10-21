Chelsea Clinton joins Day of Action volunteering events in Chicago

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton helped volunteer in Chicago on Sunday as part of the Clinton Foundation's Day of Action.Thousands of local students volunteered to help those in need in Chicago and across the globe following a weekend event for the Clinton Global Initiative University, which featured Chelsea Clinton, as well as her parents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.At the XS Tennis Village, volunteers packed meals for families in need and was just one of multiple locations. In total, volunteers worked more than 2,900 hours."We need to give something back and I hope they will take that message and meaning with them after they leave tonight, whether back to their college or university campuses or throughout their lives," said Chelsea Clinton, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation.Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped in to encourage the young people to continue helping others."All of us have a responsibility to our fellow citizens, as Muhammad Ali said, the service to others is the rent we pay for our room here on earth," Emanuel said.Volunteers were spread out across the South Side of Chicago at schools, family and community centers.At Chicago Youth Programs, volunteers painted, cleaned up and gardened and were surprised by a visit by Chelsea Clinton.