POLITICS

Chelsea Clinton joins Day of Action volunteering events in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton participated in the Clinton Global Initiative University Day of Action in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton helped volunteer in Chicago on Sunday as part of the Clinton Foundation's Day of Action.

Thousands of local students volunteered to help those in need in Chicago and across the globe following a weekend event for the Clinton Global Initiative University, which featured Chelsea Clinton, as well as her parents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
RELATED: Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton speak to future leaders at the University of Chicago

At the XS Tennis Village, volunteers packed meals for families in need and was just one of multiple locations. In total, volunteers worked more than 2,900 hours.

"We need to give something back and I hope they will take that message and meaning with them after they leave tonight, whether back to their college or university campuses or throughout their lives," said Chelsea Clinton, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped in to encourage the young people to continue helping others.

"All of us have a responsibility to our fellow citizens, as Muhammad Ali said, the service to others is the rent we pay for our room here on earth," Emanuel said.

Volunteers were spread out across the South Side of Chicago at schools, family and community centers.

At Chicago Youth Programs, volunteers painted, cleaned up and gardened and were surprised by a visit by Chelsea Clinton.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbill clintonchelsea clintonhillary clintonuniversity of chicagovolunteerismChicagoHyde Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Clintons speak to future leaders at the University of Chicago
POLITICS
Sunday last day for online voter registration in Illinois
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Newsviews: Race for Illinois' 6th Congressional District
Clintons speak to future leaders at the University of Chicago
More Politics
Top Stories
Couple fatally shot while inside parked car on West Side
Sunday last day for online voter registration in Illinois
Ice Castles coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
How to get your house ready for winter
Joliet police seek man in connection with woman missing for one week
Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing Atlanta-area police officer
Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder of officer on Far South Side
Woman who blocked man from entering building says she did nothing wrong
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
7 killed, 15 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings
More News