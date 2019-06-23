Politics

Chicago area immigrants on edge as Trump delays ICE raids by 2 weeks

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, President Trump announced a delay in the planned ICE deportation raids in ten American cities, including Chicago. Those raids were expected to begin Sunday, but have been pushed back by two weeks.

Local immigrants are still on edge and preparing for the worst, but Chicago officials have already mobilized, ready to fight back.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) has permanently been blocked off from Chicago police immigration databases.

RELATED: How immigration authorities make arrests, conduct raids

In Albany Park, aldermen reminded people of their rights regardless of status and Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in the Little Village neighborhood making it clear that Chicago will not help federal authorities.

The city estimates there are tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants living in Chicago. Despite this being a sanctuary city, some in the immigrant community have been on edge. They have reportedly been cancelling medical appointments and weekend plans in fear of being deported.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a statement reminding people of the office's "Know Your Rights" campaign. Free resources on immigration rights are available on the attorney general's website in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Serbian and Urdu.

ICE officials calls these raids necessary to signal there are consequences for entering the U.S. illegally.

Committeeman Carl Segvich (11th Ward) says these raids are overdue, but thinks the president is only using the threat as a bargaining chip.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Trump said, "I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes." He then added that "big deportations" will begin in two weeks.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed the delay, but said two weeks isn't enough time for a comprehensive deal.

