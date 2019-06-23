Chicago area immigrants on edge as Trump delays ICE raids by 2 weeks

Local immigrants are still on edge and preparing for the worst, but Chicago officials have already mobilized, ready to fight back.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) has permanently been blocked off from Chicago police immigration databases.
In Albany Park, aldermen reminded people of their rights regardless of status and Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in the Little Village neighborhood making it clear that Chicago will not help federal authorities.
The city estimates there are tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants living in Chicago. Despite this being a sanctuary city, some in the immigrant community have been on edge. They have reportedly been cancelling medical appointments and weekend plans in fear of being deported.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a statement reminding people of the office's "Know Your Rights" campaign. Free resources on immigration rights are available on the attorney general's website in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Serbian and Urdu.
ICE officials calls these raids necessary to signal there are consequences for entering the U.S. illegally.
Committeeman Carl Segvich (11th Ward) says these raids are overdue, but thinks the president is only using the threat as a bargaining chip.
In a tweet Sunday morning, Trump said, "I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes." He then added that "big deportations" will begin in two weeks.
I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed the delay, but said two weeks isn't enough time for a comprehensive deal.
Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together. https://t.co/R9PDrfaKWj— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 22, 2019