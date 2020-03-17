Illinois Primary Election: Chicago election officials wanted polls closed due to COVID-19, IL Governor Pritzker said no

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As turnout tanks in the dawning hours of the Illinois primary, election officials in Chicago say they tried to get in-person voting called off by state officials and were turned down.Predicting fear among voters and pollworkers, the chief spokesman for Chicago's Board of Election Commissioners Tuesday morning unleashed a critical attack on Illinois governor JB Pritzker and the state's decision to plow ahead with presidential primary voting in the face of a coronavirus pandemic.Chicago elections spokesman Jim Allen said the city was placed in a "Catch 22" by Gov. Pritzker and that city officials were "not allowed to say anything" concerning their opposition to the election proceeding for fear it would be considered suppression."There is nothing magic about March 17 unless you are St Patrick," Allen said Tuesday morning as thousands of voters stayed home from the polls citywide.As Ohio canceled it's primary also for today, other states have already pushed their future primaries and Illinois came under fire for not cancelling, the question comes up: is low turnout today a blessing in disguise that coule tamp down a spreading illness?Allen Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a "curse" for Chicago election officials who have been forced to put on election over their best judgement.Allen said that they asked the governor to call off the election on March 11, nearly a week ago, and replace in-person voting with a mail-only option. The city wanted to abandon polling places, where people would have no choice but to interact.He said that the governor's attorneys turned them down.City election officials were "looking for advice as late as yesterday" from the state according to Allen as to how to pull off the election.In the first two hours today there was extremely low turnout citywide....about 10,000 voters in first hour compared to a usual number of 30 to 40,000 per hour during peak periods.Allen suspects with so many people at home with their children, and working from home that voting took a back seat for the usual throngs."We did not have a pre-work rush hour.."Extremely low numbers were because of "a lot of concern" going to any public place, said Allen.The city had have about 50 precincts where officials had to shift the location for one reason or another the past week."We couldn't get into all of those" new sites according to Allen and officials were still making those deliveries this morning.There are 2069 precincts citywide.There has been no immediate response from Gov. Pritzker, who as late as yesterday was defending the decision in the name of democracy.The governor pledged to conduct the election so that voting equipment would be sanitized after each ballot was cast.During Tuesday morning voting the ABC7 I-Team has received numerous complaints from voters in Chicago and the suburbs stating that such sanitizing wasn't being done as the governor prescribed."If he wants to deliver emergency management agency supplies, we will do our best to get that out to our polling places" said a testy Allen. The city distributed "what we had," including a container of hand sanitizer and wipes for the screens. "We did the best we could" he said when asked by the I-Team about the governor's edict of a wipedown after each voter.In Chicago Allen said that most polling place voting is by paper ballot, and not touch-screen-so that wiping down equipment wasn't as much of an issue.Early voting at city, all on electronic touch screens Allen said, was being more thoroughly sanitized and those sites he suggested were better stocked with cleaning supplies."We certainly had no idea when making purchasing moves in November, December and early January that there would be a global pandemic."