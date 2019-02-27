CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION

Chicago Election Results 2019: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for April mayoral runoff

EMBED </>More Videos

Five weeks from now, history will be made in Chicago and the city will have its first African-American female mayor.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five weeks from now, history will be made in Chicago and the city will have its first African-American female mayor.

Political outsider Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were the top two vote-getters among 14 candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's election. Neither received more than the 50 percent, so there will be a runoff on April 2.
CHICAGO ELECTION RESULTS

Lightfoot captured more than 90,000 votes and Preckwinkle received more than 83,000. Bill Daley came in third.

Lightfoot billed herself as an "independent reformer" and a person who's "never" held elected office. Lightfoot, who's openly gay, took to the podium about 9:15 p.m., thanking her supporters and addressing her doubters.

"People said that I had some good ideas, but that I couldn't win, and it's true that not every day a little black girl in a low-income family from a segregated steel town makes the runoff to be the next mayor of the third largest city in the country," Lightfoot said.

An hour later, Preckwinkle addressed her supporters and took a swipe at Lightfoot.

"I know how gratifying it is when our efforts bend the arc of history a little closer to justice day by day," Preckwinkle said. "While my opponent was taking multiple appointments in both the Daley and Emanuel administrations...I fought the power elites who have been trying to hold this city back for decades."

WATCH: Toni Preckwinkle addresses supporters
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm not afraid of big challenges or hard work. I know what it takes to tackle them," Preckwinkle told supporters.



Overnight, Lightfoot tweeted "Congratulations to @ToniForChicago on making it to the runoff election. No matter which one of us wins, Chicago will make history on April 2nd by electing the first Black woman mayor. It's long overdue."



Both candidates will hit the streets Wednesday morning to thank voters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticselection dayelectionvotingchicago mayor electionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Lightfoot, Preckwinkle poised to face off in April runoff
Chicago mayoral election 2019 sees low voter turnout
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
More chicago mayor election
POLITICS
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
READ: Cohen's full testimony
President Trump, Kim Jong Un meet in Vietnam
More Politics
Top Stories
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Family: Murders of 5 Pa. relatives sparked by cult influences
Police release photo of suspect in fatal shooting of NW Side HS student
Red Line riders punched through train windows
Girl Scout cookie hero arrested on drug charges
Chicago mayoral election 2019 sees low voter turnout
Show More
Chicago aldermanic races 2019: Incumbents Moreno, Moore unseated
Infant with skull fractures dies, toddler thrown off building
Pickup truck crashes through building on NW Side
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
More News