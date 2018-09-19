Chicago looking for election judges for November election

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Board of Elections is looking to hire election judges for the General Election on November 6.
Judges who complete training and serve on Election Day will get $200. Those who serve on Nov. 6 will be first in line if they want to serve in the Municipal Election in February 2019.
"We need citizens to work on Election Day, to manage our polling places and to help their neighbors exercise the right to vote at this critical midterm election," said Chicago Election Board Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez.
Areas with the most need are Wards 1, 2, 32, 39, 41, 42, 43, 45, 47 and 50.
To complete an application, visit www.chicagoelections.com under "Serving As An Election Judge."